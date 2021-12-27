Spanish National Orchestra Concert – 15 January 2022

Event type: Concert

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes approximately

Location: Torrevieja International Auditorium

Price:

Sector B: € 25

Sector C: € 17

Sector D: € 15

Sector E: € 20

Sector F: € 10

Capacity: 1386 seats

The National Orchestra of Spain was founded in 1937, during the Spanish Civil War, and was definitively relaunched in 1942. Since then it has carried out an uninterrupted and intense concert work, with an extended season in Madrid – since 1988 it has been based in the Auditorium Nacional de Música-, participates in the main Spanish festivals and tours Spain as well as various countries in Europe, America and Asia.

At present David Afkham assumes the positions of titular and artistic director, and Félix Palomero that of technical director of the National Orchestra and Choir of Spain.

Saturday, January 15, at 7:00 p.m. in the Concert Hall of the International Auditorium

Tickets from € 10 at www.entradasatualcance.com

Requirements

It will be MANDATORY compliance

• The use of a mask (except for those exempted by current legislation).

• Wash hands with hydro alcoholic gel at the entrance and exit of the building.

• The use of the seat assigned by staff, displacement not allowed, unless authorized.

• Maintain a safe distance, especially at the entrance and exit to avoid crowds.

• Respect the signs.

• Follow the instructions of staff at all times.

• Everyone who accesses the room where the performance will take place must do so with a ticket.

• Once the performance has started, you will not be able to access the auditorium.

It is RECOMMENDED

• Limit the use of toilets as much as possible.

• Act responsibly

Organised by: Municipal Institute of Culture