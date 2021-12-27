Spanish and Contemporary Music Recital – 23 January, 2022





Trío Georgia – 23 January, 2022 | 19: 00h

Event type: Concert

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes approximately

Location: Torrevieja International Auditorium

Price: € 5

Classical music concert starring Trío Georgia, three virtuosos of the violin, cello and piano.

Sunday, January 23, at 7:00 p.m. in the Chamber Hall of the International Auditorium of Torrevieja.

Tickets at available for purchase from www.entradasatualcance.com

Requirements

It will be MANDATORY compliance

• The use of a mask (except for those exempted by current legislation).

• Wash hands with hydro alcoholic gel at the entrance and exit of the building.

• The use of the seat assigned by staff, displacement not allowed, unless authorized.

• Maintain a safe distance, especially at the entrance and exit to avoid crowds.

• Respect the signs.

• Follow the instructions of staff at all times.

• Everyone who accesses the room where the performance will take place must do so with a ticket.

• Once the performance has started, you will not be able to access the auditorium.

It is RECOMMENDED

• Limit the use of toilets as much as possible.

• Act responsibly

Organised by: Torrevieja Municipal Institute of Culture