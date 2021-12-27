Spanish and Contemporary Music Recital – 23 January, 2022

Trío Georgia – 23 January, 2022 | 19: 00h
Event type: Concert
Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes approximately
Location: Torrevieja International Auditorium
Price: € 5
Classical music concert starring Trío Georgia, three virtuosos of the violin, cello and piano.
Sunday, January 23, at 7:00 p.m. in the Chamber Hall of the International Auditorium of Torrevieja.
Tickets at available for purchase from www.entradasatualcance.com
Requirements
It will be MANDATORY compliance
• The use of a mask (except for those exempted by current legislation).
• Wash hands with hydro alcoholic gel at the entrance and exit of the building.
• The use of the seat assigned by staff, displacement not allowed, unless authorized.
• Maintain a safe distance, especially at the entrance and exit to avoid crowds.
• Respect the signs.
• Follow the instructions of staff at all times.
• Everyone who accesses the room where the performance will take place must do so with a ticket.
• Once the performance has started, you will not be able to access the auditorium.
It is RECOMMENDED
• Limit the use of toilets as much as possible.
• Act responsibly
Organised by: Torrevieja Municipal Institute of Culture