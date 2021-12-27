Concierto de Año Nuevo – Reyes – Orquesta Sinfónica de Torrevieja – 8 January 2022

The Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra will play a New Years “Kings” concert at the Torrevieja International Auditorium on 08 January 2022 at 19:00. The event is sponsored by the Torrevieja Town Council, Agamed, Quironsalud Torrrevieja, TM, and Insara.

Date: 8 January 2022 | 19: 00h

Event type: Concert

Duration: 1 hour 30 minutes approximately.

Price:

Sector B and E: € 25

Sector F: 20 €

Sector D: 15 €

Sector C: 10 €

Capacity: 1386 seats

Location: Saturday 8 January, at 7:00 p.m. at the Torrevieja International Auditorium.

Tickets from € 10 at www.bacantix.com