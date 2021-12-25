Many Orihuela-Costa residents without water on Christmas Day





A broken water pipe has been blamed for some residents of the Orihuela-Costa waking up without water on Christmas day.

Residents of Campoamor, Cabo Roig, Playa Flamenca, Los Dolses, and La Regia have reported that there is either no water to their properties or the water pressure is extremely low.

The water company, Hidraqua, are aware of the issues and are currently working on a solution to restore the water to residents.

Anyone who needs to report a problem with their water supply can do so by contacting Hidraqua on +34 900 101 270 or via the English-language pages of their website: hidraqua.es/en/contacta