Duchess of Cambridge performs with popstar Tom Walker





Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, performed alongside British popstar Tom Walker at Westminster Abbey carol concert when she accompanied him on piano in a performance of his Christmas single ‘For Those Who Can’t Be Here.’

Walker’s Christmas single was performed as part of the duchess’s Royal Carols: ‘Together At Christmas’ concert, filmed early in December.

The performance, shown on ITV, was highly applauded on social media, showing her to be very much in touch with the British people. Middleton called her “special” on his Instagram account, saying that ‘she absolutely nailed it.’

The performance was the first time she has played the piano in public.

Kate organised and hosted the event, which was broadcast on ITV, as a thank you to the “inspirational” people who have served their communities during the pandemic.