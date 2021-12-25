



The CCOO union, which represents members of the Torrevieja health department, has denounced the “lack” of medical personnel, both in the emergency service and in primary care, as they say, “due to mismanagement” of the Ministry of Health after the reversal to public management of the Health Authority on October 16.

The complaint is the latest in a series of problems hounding primary care since the department was reverted to public management in October.

As previously reported in The Leader, the union adds that the Torrevieja hospital‘s emergency service “has fewer medical staff than it is designed for,” a situation that, it explains, it has denounced several times to the department’s medical management.

CCOO urges the Ministry of Health to intervene as soon as possible and to provide the department “with the medical staff it needs to offer proper healthcare.”