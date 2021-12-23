The Most Expensive Fines in the New Spanish Traffic Laws





Law 18/2021, of December 20, which modifies the revised text of the Law on Traffic, Circulation of Motor Vehicles and Road Safety in terms of driving licences and points has been published in the BOE on 21 December 2021.

Therefore, it will enter into force within a period of 3 months, which means the new changes to the law will be in force from 21 March 2022.

Any violation of the traffic laws in Spain may result in the invalidation of your spanish car insurance so it is important that you pay close attention the the new rules.

In this article, we are going to look at some of the new fines which accompany the legislation, particularly the most expensive.

Related: Changes to Spanish Traffic Laws in 2022

Carrying a radar detector in the car: 500 euro

With the Traffic Law 2022, whereas the use of these devices was already illegal, the law only stipulates that they had to be in use in order to fall foul. With the latest change, the mere fact of carrying a radar detector inside the vehicle will result in a fine of 500 euro and the loss of 3 points.

In this case, the change affects the economic amount since the previous law established a penalty of 200 euro and the withdrawal of three points from the driving licence.

Cheating in exams: 500 euro

Cheating in the theoretical exam has always been forbidden, but with the new Traffic Law it introduces as an infraction with a 500 euro penalty, “using intercommunication devices not authorised by regulation in the tests.”

The same legal text applies to the recovery tests for driving licences or points, or other administrative authorisations to drive. It is also sanctioned to collaborate or attend the tests with the use of said devices.

In addition, the applicant will not be able to present themselves again to the tests to obtain the permit within a period of 6 months.

Access to Low Emission Zones: 200 euro

Another novelty of the Traffic Law 2022 is that, for the first time, the fine is regulated at the national level for those who access the Low Emission Zones (ZBE) without being authorised.

The General Directorate of Traffic (DGT) has created a new sign which we have looked at previously that identifies these restricted traffic areas based on polluting emissions and has set the fine at 200 euro for those who access the interior and do not comply with the rules.

Holding the mobile phone with your hand or not using the seat belt: 200 euro

The fight against the use of mobile phones at the wheel is getting tougher, not only because the withdrawal of points goes from the current three to the six that will be applied once the new Traffic Law comes into force; but because an important nuance is introduced and that is that it will be enough for the driver to be discovered holding the mobile to be proposed for sanction.

The financial penalty for manipulating mobile devices with the vehicle in motion remains as it was: 200 euro.

For the non-use of safety elements such as the seat belt, the helmet, or the Child Restraint Systems (CRS), the loss of points increases and the fine of 200 euro is maintained.

Not respecting the safety distance when overtaking a cyclist: 200 euro

To increase the safety of cyclists, with the new Traffic Law it will be mandatory, on roads with more than one lane in each direction, to change lanes when overtaking cyclists or mopeds.

In addition, the points to be deducted are increased from 4 to 6 when overtaking endangering or hindering cyclists without leaving the mandatory minimum separation of 1.5 metres, maintaining the amount of the fine at 200 euro.

Stopping or parking on bike lanes or cycle paths is also prohibited.