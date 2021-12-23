Valencia will complete the vaccination of over 60s before the end of the year and teaching staff before 10 January





The Department of Universal Health and Public Health has established a new vaccination strategy against the coronavirus to accelerate the rate of immunisation of the population pending receipt of the booster dose or that still do not have the complete schedule.

On the one hand, a priority objective is to offer vaccination with the booster doses to the population over 60 years of age or vaccinated with Janssen who have not yet received it before the end of the year.

On the other hand, people vaccinated at the time with the exclusive AstraZeneca regimen (double or single dose, in the case of having passed the disease), will be summoned to receive the booster dose before the end of the Christmas holidays, including the teaching staff and other essential staff. In total, 277,581 people have been inoculated with the AstraZeneca vaccine. The goal is that teachers can return to school with the full dose.

However, the rate of citation will depend on the particularities of each department (population profile, vaccination, geographic dispersion). In any case, the immunisation criterion will be the one that has always been applied in the Valencian Community, that is, the prioritisation of groups agreed by the Inter-territorial Council of the National Health System, which corresponds to first serve the population with the highest risk.

According to the Minister of Health, Ana Barceló, “our objective is to speed up vaccination as much as possible in the Valencian Community. For this reason, we have installed 47 stable vaccination points distributed throughout the Valencian Community and 149 vaccination teams, made up of health professionals, will take charge of immunising the population. ”

To carry out this vaccination process, the Ministry of Health will summon by SMS or telephone call all the people who are part of any of these population groups (over 60 years of age, if they have received only the Janssen dose or the complete guideline with AstraZeneca).

Therefore, the user of any of these groups will receive a scheduled appointment and will have to go to the place indicated. In this case, you will be cited at one of the 47 permanent vaccination points or at a health centre, depending on the health department.

Once these groups have been vaccinated, Health will begin to appoint people over 50 years of age, and subsequently, people over 40 years of age (as the minimum interval for the booster dose is met) to administer to this population the booster dose.

Mobile drop-in vaccination points

On the other hand, in addition to the vaccination strategy with a scheduled appointment, the Ministry of Health continues to facilitate the possibility of vaccination without a previous appointment, but only to people pending a first dose or a second dose of the vaccine.

In this case, any person who is in this situation can go to any of the mobile vaccination points that are located in strategic places of population influx, and that have been installed to bring the vaccine to those citizens who by any reason they have not been able to be immunized against COVID-19.

These mobile points can be consulted on the social networks of the Ministry of Health, Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

48 vaccination points with scheduled appointment

VINARÓS

· Hogar del Pensionista de Vinaròs

CASTELLÓN

· Hospital de Campaña de Castellón

· Pérgola de Castellón

LA PLANA

· Polideportivo Municipal La Vall d’Uixó

SAGUNTO

· Centro Cívico – Puerto de Sagunto

VALENCIA – CLíNICO

· Hospital de la Malvarrosa

· Hospital Clínico – Consultas Externas

VALENCIA ARNAU LLIRIA

· Centre Jove de Benaguacil

· Casa Nebot de Bétera

· Escuela de Adultos de L’Eliana

· Pabellón Multiusos de Llíria

· Espai Jove de La Pobla de Vallbona

VALÈNCIA – LA FE

· Hall Consultas Externas – Ricardo Trenor – Calle Alboraia

· Hall Laboratorio La Fe – Torre B

REQUENA

· Centro Salud de Requena

· Centro Salud de Utiel

VALENCIA HOSPITAL GENERAL

· Escuela de Adultos de Xirivella

· Centro de Mayores Benagéber-Alaquàs

· Centro de Salud Torrent II

VALENCIA – DR. PESET

· CIPS (Centro de Información y prevención del SIDA) – Valencia

· Centro Municipal de Mayores de Benetusser

LA RIBERA

· Sala de Exposiciones de Algemesí

GANDIA

· Centre Social Marcel.li Pérez del Grao de Gandia

· Carpa junto al Centro de Salud de Oliva

· Frontó Municipal de Ador

DENIA

· Hospital de Denia – Consultas Externas

ALCOI

· Hospital de Alcoi

VILA JOIOSA

· Auditori La Vila de La Vila Joiosa

· La Torreta de Benidorm

ALICANTE – SAN JUAN

· Lucernario Hospital de Sant Joan

· Centro Comunitario Entreplayas

ELDA

· Centro Polivalente las 300 de Elda

· Comparsa Piratas de Novelda

· La Pirámide de la Plaza de Toros de Villena

· Centro Municipal Clara Campoamor de Petrer

· Comparsa Estudiantes de Biar

ALICANTE

· Hospital General de Alicante – Lucernario

· Centro de Salud San Vicente II – gimnasio matrona

ELX

· Polideportivo El Toscar de Elche

ORIHUELA

· Centro Social de Mayores El Escorratel de Orihuela

· Bajos propiedad del Ayuntamiento de Callosa de Segura

· Palacio de Música de Almoradí

TORREVIEJA

· Pilar de la Horadada: Carpa Municipal recinto Ferial Raimundo Benedicto

· Rojales: Antiguo Centro de Rehabilitación sito en C/ san Isidro

· Guardamar: Escuela de Música, usado la vez anterior, Mercat, 2

· Torrevieja: Carpa de Biblioteca Pública Carmen Jalon, entrada por Vicente Blasco Ibañez

MANISES

· Polideportivo Albert Arnal de Manises

ELX-CREVILLENT

· Polideportivo El Toscar de Elche