Torrevieja Burglars Arrested





Three men have been arrested by the National Police in Torrevieja, suspected of being part of a criminal group dedicated to theft from inside homes.

The alleged members of the organisation are reported to have carried out their offences throughout the province of Alicante, carefully selecting their target homes. Officers recovered items stolen from homes in Orihuela, Santa Pola and Sant Vicent del Raspeig.

In the homes of those arrested, officers found a large amount of jewellery, tools for breaking into homes such as lock picks, and about 3,500 euro in cash.

The police have so far attributed a total of six robberies with force in homes to the gang.

The three detainees were placed at the disposal of the court which remanded them in custody.