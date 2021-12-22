Prizes awarded to the winners of the Torrevieja XVIII Christmas Window Dressing Contest

On Tuesday, in the auditorium of the Torrevieja town hall, the Councillor for Hospitality, Commerce and Tourism, Rosario Martínez Chazarra, together with the Councillor for the Treasury, Domingo Paredes, presented the prizes to the winners of the XVIII Christmas Window Dressing Contest 2021:
1st prize 1000 euro, Joyería Hernández
2nd prize 800 euro, Óptica Mar
3rd prize 500 euro, Óptica Chantal
And the 5 second prize, valued at 200 euro each, have been for:
Farmacia Fragata
Farmacia Mª Carmen Cayuelas Sanchis
Covertoldo
La Media de Seda
Domti
The jury was made up of: Noelia Lozano, member of the Asociación de Comerciantes del Acequión; Fernando Guardiola, member of Apymeco and Enrique Pacheco, member of the Asociación de Comerciantes de la calle Zoa.