Prizes awarded to the winners of the Torrevieja XVIII Christmas Window Dressing Contest





On Tuesday, in the auditorium of the Torrevieja town hall, the Councillor for Hospitality, Commerce and Tourism, Rosario Martínez Chazarra, together with the Councillor for the Treasury, Domingo Paredes, presented the prizes to the winners of the XVIII Christmas Window Dressing Contest 2021:

1st prize 1000 euro, Joyería Hernández

2nd prize 800 euro, Óptica Mar

3rd prize 500 euro, Óptica Chantal

And the 5 second prize, valued at 200 euro each, have been for:

Farmacia Fragata

Farmacia Mª Carmen Cayuelas Sanchis

Covertoldo

La Media de Seda

Domti

The jury was made up of: Noelia Lozano, member of the Asociación de Comerciantes del Acequión; Fernando Guardiola, member of Apymeco and Enrique Pacheco, member of the Asociación de Comerciantes de la calle Zoa.