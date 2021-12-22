



The mayor of Orihuela, Emilio Bascuñana, announced on Tuesday that he will propose at the next plenary session that the suspension of table and chair taxes for bars and restaurants in the municipality be extended until June 30, 2022.

In this way, “we intend to continue helping the hospitality sector that has suffered the very worst economic consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic”.

Despite the massive vaccinations carried out throughout the year 2021 and which, have had an enormous impact on the number of deaths caused by the virus; since last October, when we considered that the pandemic coming to an end, there has been a continuous worsening of the numbers of infections as well as hospitalisations and deaths.

Bascuñana said that he hoped it will not be necessary to extend the suspension beyond June of next year because “that will mean that everything has returned to normal.”