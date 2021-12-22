



The mayor of Torrevieja and the general director of Educational Infrastructures have now signed the authorisation for the start of works of the new Primary school, CEIP Amanecer

The new school, with an investment of 6 million euros and an completion period of 14 months, will have 6 classrooms for Early Childhood Education, 12 classrooms for Primary Education, a dining room and a gymnasium.

The new centre will be built on Avenida de los Nenúfares with work starting in early 2022,

The announcement was attended by the director of the Amanecer school, José María Rivallo, the president of AMPA Amanecer and regional president of COVAPA, Sonia Terrero, as well as representatives from the construction company, ACCIONA CONSTRUCCIÓN SA

The mayor said that it was a historic and very important day for the educational community of the town and, especially, for the CEIP Amanecer, which for more than a decade has taught children in temporary cabin accommodation.

Dolón thanked the general director of Educational Infrastructures, Víctor García, who, he said, has attended to the needs and demands of the school from the first moment.

Investment of almost 9 million euros in four schools in the town

The mayor also said that next Thursday the four priority actions that are part of the Building Plan will be approved in the Municipal School Council (CEM), with an investment of 8’8 million euros. After its approval by the CEM, it will go through a plenary session for the City Council to request the delegation of powers.

The investment will include works to a large part of the IES Las Lagunas, replacement of the roof of the Virgen del Carmen school, repairs and the expansion of the IES Libertas, and the extension of a lecture hall at IES Torrevigía.