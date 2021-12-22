



The Councillor for Historical Heritage, Rafael Almagro, said on Monday that the council is working on the development of a video entitled “Run for Heritage” (“We run for Heritage”), promoted by Future for Religious Heritage, an organisation in which Orihuela has been involved since last April.

The Department of Historical Heritage has worked with the 4th, 5th and 6th grade schoolchildren at the CEIP Virgen de la Puerta, and the Oratorio Festivo Diocesan School, “so that Oriolan children are better able to value the buildings of our religious cultural heritage ”.

The video recording has taken place in different locations such as Santo Domingo, the Cathedral, the church of Santas Justa and Rufina, the Episcopal Palace, the church of Monserrate, the church of Santiago and the Seminary of San Miguel.

Almagro said that the main objective of this initiative is “to create awareness among young people, showing the valuable heritage that we have around us, while also promoting healthy outdoor habits.”