Grants awarded to Pilar Council to hire 15 unemployed





The Employment and Local Development Agency (AEDL), directed by the Employment Councillor, Asunción Sánchez Martínez, has received two grants from the Valencian Employment and Training Service (LABORA), which will allow the council to employ 9 young from the municipality of Pilar de la Horadada and 6 people who are over 30 years of age, who will work for 12 months.

The Mayor, José María Pérez Sánchez, and the Councillor for Employment, welcomed the new workers last Friday.

The two grants obtained are co-financed by the European Union through the Youth Employment Program and the European Social Fund.

The Mayor has highlighted the great employment opportunity that these 15 people have received, congratulating them and wishing them every success during the next 12 months.