The mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez, visited the Campoverde Library, “Letitia Hirst”, located in Plaza Florida, last week. where he met the volunteers who have been running the centre so successfully in recent months.

All of the voluntary staff expressed their satisfaction with the scope and achievements of the centre, which keeps them involved and motivated in the work that they do.

The library is open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. (Monday to Friday).