



World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont sends condolences after Spain rugby international Kawa Leauma dies

By Andrew Atkinson

Spanish rugby international Kawa Leauma has tragically died following an accidental fall.

Lock forward Leauma, 32, is believed to have fallen from a building, suffering severe head injuries.

He underwent emergency surgery, but died in hospital following a match against the Netherlands in Amsterdam.

“We regret to announce the death of Kawa Leauma,” confirmed Spain’s Rugby Federation.

The Federation declined to give more information at the express wish of his wife, after her husband suffered a freak accident.

Leauma played for Samoa’s under-20s and a number of Auckland clubs, prior to switching his allegiance to Spain, joining first division club Ordizia.

He made one unofficial appearance for Spain but was left out of the 52-7 victory in Amsterdam, a World Cup qualifier.

“Deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Spain international Kawa Leauma,” said former England captain and World Rugby chairman Bill Beaumont.

“My thoughts are with his teammates and family at this difficult time,” added Beaumont.