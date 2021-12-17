



A waterfall’s soothing cascades. A koi pond’s gentle waves. The sound of a fountain’s slow trickling. A birdbath’s cheerful chirps and splashes. Water features are a lovely, relaxing way to improve the atmosphere of your home’s backyard or front yard curb appeal.

However, you may be shocked to learn how they affect the value of your property. People often inquire if water features such as outdoor wall fountains or birdbaths will increase the value of their homes. This question has been asked practically everywhere, and it’s time for us to respond with what we know. But, before we get into it, let’s go through the three most distinct advantages of water features.

1. Health benefits

Water features provide pleasant views and noises that aid in relaxation and stress reduction. Relaxation may help lower blood pressure and improve physical and mental health while you kick back and enjoy Mother Nature’s therapeutic advantages.

2. Relaxation

The sound of rushing water is employed in a variety of relaxation techniques. After a long, stressful day, sitting beside a pond, watching fish, or just enjoying the serenity of your garden is a fantastic way to relieve tension and relax. Noise pollution may also be reduced by using water features.

Water features come in various shapes and sizes that may be installed in a landscape. A waterfall is one of the most regularly utilized features. Installing a tiny waterfall improves the aesthetic of the area and has additional advantages.

One of its advantages is that it reduces noise pollution from the environment. The sound of running water from a fountain or an indoor cascade absorbs much noise. In reality, a waterfall drowns out the noise and emits its peaceful sound, which has a relaxing impact on the psyche.

When you’re looking forward to resting in your garden, the noise caused by cars, barking dogs, neighbors, and other sources might be irritating. Installing a tiny waterfall can significantly reduce noise levels. Making minor changes to your home landscaping, such as these, should make your time there more joyful.

3. Design

Use water features to give your environment a distinct and distinct identity. You may add more interest to your design with a water focal point. A water garden gives your home a sophisticated look. It adds movement and sound to an otherwise silent space.

Can a water feature increase the value of your property?

This is a no-answer question. Most water features will not add monetary worth, but they will provide aesthetic value. Water features enhance curb appeal, make the home more appealing, and help purchasers feel more comfortable and linger longer when viewing the property.

Because costly or intricate landscaping is the standard in higher-end communities, it might enhance your home’s value to the maximum price range. However, some purchasers at the lower end of the market may see a water feature as more effort or an additional expenditure owing to upkeep. Alternatively, they may want to use the outside area for a large playset or a vast lawn for their children.

In summary, homeowners build a water feature primarily for their pleasure, not to raise the value of their property. In other situations, adding a water feature may make it more challenging to sell your property or even devalue it.

That concludes the discussion. Water features will not add value to your house; thus, the answer is no. However, don’t let this deter you from enjoying the many advantages a water feature may provide you.

Don’t worry about your investment’s return. This is invaluable; we all need a vacation from the daily grind. You may boost the value of your property by installing a water feature and creating a peaceful setting that will improve your quality of life.