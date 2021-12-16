



The Councilor for Security and Emergencies of the Torrevieja City Council, Federico Alarcón, together with the Councilor for Social Welfare, Tomás Ballester, and the vice-presidents of the APM Ángeles Guardianes (Alicante delegation) and the Brotherhood Motera “Dorsal Zero”, Juan Antonio Rodríguez and Andrés Cebrián respectively, have presented the campaign “No child without a toy”, a Moto Papanoelada that will take place on December 18, starting at 6:30 pm.

The departure of this motorcycle caravan will depart from calle José Lorca García (Irish Pub Shanon) and will cross the main streets of the city following the itinerary: CV-95, c / San Policarpo, Av./Desiderio Rodríguez, Av./Doctor Gregorio Marañón, c / Ramón Gallud, c / María Parodi, Av./Libertad, c / Ramón y Cajal, Av./ de la Purísima, Curve del Palangre, Av./ de las Habaneras, c / María Parodi, c / Caballero de Rhodes.

In the Plaza de la Constitución they will make a stop in front of the stage located in the square where they will deliver a present to the local authorities and will continue their route back to c / José Lorca García where they will perform a farewell act.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, toys must be new and in their original packaging. Toy collection points are: Irish Pub Shanon, Ciclos Acequión and Almadrava cafeteria (next to Carrefour Torrevieja). All proceeds will be delivered to the Department of Social Welfare, which, in collaboration with the local Civil Protection group, will deliver to the boys and girls from underprivileged families.

The vice president of the Ángeles Guardianes association has requested “maximum collaboration from all the residents of Torrevieja and businessmen for this charitable collection of toys for children in vulnerable situations.” Finally, Juan Antonio Rodríguez also wanted to thank the Torrevieja City Council for its collaboration “which once again participates in this Christmas solidarity campaign”.

The post “No child without a toy” first appeared on This Is Torrevieja.