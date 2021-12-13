



By Andrew Atkinson

The new Omicron coronavirus variant has led to the Torrevieja Pool League chairman Alan Boswell releasing a statement following the government introducing Covid-19 double vaccine passports.

“With regards to the Covid-19 passports all bars have been asked to please respect the law.

“Regarding passports, bars need to abide by this ruling, or face big fines. This situation is not going to change, prior to the New Year, and it is something we all will have to deal with,” said Boswell.

“There was an issue with a game and with this information in hand we will have no further issues.

“There is only one game remaining, before the league Christmas break, and we would prefer to keep to the schedule and hope that all problems are sorted for the New Year,” said Boswell.

Torrevieja Winter Pool League results week 8.

Division 1: Terreza 3 Unity Bar 6, Office Aces 5 Santana A 4,

Quiet Man v Britannia A (p); Fire Station (bw) v Bar Next Door(p)

Division 2: Racin Toast 7 Mi Sol 2, Bar 6, 7 Murphs 2; The Courtyard A 7 Office Bulls 2,

Santana B 4 Fire Station (gw) 5, Britannia B 7 Marie’s Rendezvous 2.

Division 3: Oasis 6 Irish Abbey 3, Reflections 9 The George 0 (wo). Laguna 7 The Courtyard B 2, Thirsty Boot 6 Dejavu 3. Micky’s bar (bye).