



Racing San Miguel CF have been in fine form in recent 2021-22 fixtures in the wake of an injury hit period in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9.

Victories, including the one against Albatera, saw the club climb the league table leading up to the Christmas break and away from the relegation pack.

“A good run of results in the last games of November invite optimism, although we are aware we must continue working to achieve the goals and get up the table,” said coach Dani Pérez Williscroft.

Gabriel out for season with serious injury

Meanwhile Racing San Miguel star Gabriel out for season with serious injury.

Gabriel suffered a serious injury in the Nostra Copa derby against CD Montesinos has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2021-2022 Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 season.

“Gabriel’s sustained a knee injury in the Copa del Rey and unfortunately the diagnosis has confirmed that he has suffered a serious torn meniscus and ligament that will keep him sidelined for the season,” manager Dani Pérez Williscroft told The Leader.

“It is very tough news for the dressing room, as Gabriel is one of the greatest bastions of the squad.

“We will deeply miss his presence on the field and in the dressing room. We cannot wait for his return next season,” said Dani.

“Following the diagnostic tests obtained, captain Gabriel suffered a torn meniscus and ligament, which has lead to missing the remainder of current season.

“He has begun the recovery process and we are convinced that he will return stronger than ever with patience, work and everyone’s support. We are with you. Courage, Gabri,” added Dani.

Image: Gabriel sustained serious torn meniscus and ligament.

Buján joins Racing from Monte

Racing San Miguel has reached an agreement with striker Francisco Buján González for the remainder of the 2021-2022 season in a move from CD Montesinos.

Buján has arrived at Racing having also been on the books of Dolores, Horadada, Torrevieja and Rafal.

Racing San Miguel vice president, Óscar Verdún, said: “We needed Buján’s forward profile, it was a demarcation that the coaching staff wanted to reinforce, and now it is covered. We hope it will help us fulfil our objectives”.

Daniel Salinas from Los Montesinos Sub14 Children’s team has been called up by the Valencian Community Soccer Federation.

CD Murada progress in La Nostra Cup

CD Murada defeated Benferri CF away 3-2 to progress into the next round of the La Nostra Cup at the Luis Rocomara Campo Municipal, with goals from Dani Munòz, Samu Lucas and Obele.

Meanwhile Youth player Antonio Campillo is recovering after undergoing knee surgery that will keep him sidelined until the New Year.

“We know that our team will return stronger than ever to demonstrate his worth and elegance as a capital player in our youth team,” said a club spokesperson.

“From the club we wish him a speedy recovery and a better return to the pitch. Your club, your team and your family are with you and we await you with open arms to continue growing together.

“We also wish a speedy recovery to Pepe, father of our co-ordinator and coach of the youth team, which has undergone a successful operation.

“Any spirit is good so that together we can see you again in the field watching your grandchildren,” added the spokesperson.