



Denuncia for fishing in Torrevieja marina in breach of Law 5/2017 Maritime Fishing and Aquaculture of the Valencian Community

By Andrew Atkinson

A man was denounced last week for breaching Law 5/2017, of February 10, on Maritime Fishing and Aquaculture of the Valencian Community, for illegally catching various specimens of fish, shellfish and crustaceans, in the Torrevieja marina.

The denunciation was made by The Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA) of the Alicante Civil Guard, in collaboration with the Maritime Fisheries Inspection of the Territorial Directorate of Alicante, belonging to the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural Development, Climate Emergency and Ecological Transition.

An investigation began after a boat in Torrevieja marina was reported to be carrying out recreational sea fishing almost daily and the Maritime Fishing Inspection of the Territorial Directorate of Alicante carried out an inspection.

Four large dentex, 11 Mediterranean horse mackerel – Trachurus mediterraneus – and 210 specimens of various species of molluscs were seized, along with white lobster – Palinurus mauritanicus – some of which were live at the time of inspection.

Fishing gear, used for the illegal fishing, and a large fishing pot (cage), which was submerged in the waters of the port, tied to the vessel of the alleged offender, containing the mollusk specimens inside were also confiscated.

