



The Plenary of the Consell has approved the modification of Decree Law 11/2020 of 24 July, which established the specific sanctioning regime against non-compliance with the measures for the prevention of Covid-19.

The change is due to the entry into force of the obligation to have a Covid Certificate to access public restaurants and leisure venues and which came into force this weekend.

The Ministry of Health established the obligation to present vaccination certificates, diagnostic test, or Covid-19 recovery certificate for access to restaurants and leisure venues with capacities greater than 50 people and also for large events, amongst others.

The resolution requires placing, at the entrance and in a visible area, a poster informing that access requires the presentation of such documents.

Serious offences for the premises for non-compliance will have fines of between 601 and 30,000 euro and the minor ones, for users, the fine can range between 60 and 600 euro.