Freemasons Play Father Christmas.





Local Freemason’s Lodge, Javea 40, held a very successful Ladies Night recently at Carrasco in Javea where over one hundred and thirty guests raised one thousand one hundred euros to buy Christmas presents for local, underprivileged children. This was supplemented by a further four hundred euros from the generous wives and partners of local Freemasons who regularly dine together most weeks in a group popularly known as the “The Dinner Ladies”.

Mrs Margaret March, wife of WBro Malcolm March the Worshipful Master of Javea 40, donated one thousand five hundred euros to the Red Cross to pay for Christmas gifts for sixty-five children in desperate need of a happy Christmas. Forty-five children are from Javea and twenty are from Pedreguer and they range in age from just one year old to sixteen.

The money will be given as vouchers for Don Dino’s Toy Shop so the children’s parents can give them something they have asked for from Father Christmas. Thank you to all the Masons and their wives and partners for making some unfortunate children a little happier this Christmas.

Should you have an interest in joining Freemasonry, please contact me on the email address given below.

prensa@glpvalencia.com