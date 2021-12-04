



CD Montesinos went out of the La Nostra Cup 4a eliminators following a 2-0 home defeat against CD Almoradi on December 3 at the Municipal Stadium.

Monte, defeated by SC Torrevieja, went back into the competition after the last preliminary round of the Copa Comunitat Mediterranea La Nostra Copa, due to being three teams short for fourth round ties.

The losers of the third round were put in the hat, and three teams were drawn out at random to continue in the competition.

CF Atletico Algorfa also went out of the competition after a 4-1 home defeat against FB Redován CF. CD Cox and Crevilente Deportiva CF drew 1-1.