The “Amigos De La Pintura” Group Exhibit In Mojácar





The “La Fuente” Municipal Art Gallery inaugurates a painting exhibition by the “Amigos de la Pintura” (Friends of Painting) Group directed by Graciana Peralta on Friday 3rd December at 7pm.

Until 30th December it will be possible to admire, free of charge, the works of seven of the group’s artists which have been brought together in the Mojácar municipal gallery.

This is not the first time that the Amigos de la Pintura Group have delighted visitors to the gallery with their works. Under the direction of Graciana Peralta, who is also the group members’ teacher, nearly all artistic techniques are presented in Mojácar, presented also in the most varied of styles, from the traditional to the most avant-guarde.

When she arrived in Spain in 2001, Graciana Peralta, Argentine architect and artist, started to put painting at the forefront of her activities. The artist, whose introduction to artistic drawing and painting techniques was self-taught, participated in Pablo Bobbio’s painting workshop in Buenos Aires, where she familiarised herself with the different styles and trends which have given shape to her artistic personality.

In 2009 she created the Amigos de la Pintura Group, bringing her students together with the aim of showing their work off to the public. Since then, they have staged more than 15 exhibitions in a number of places in Almería, all with excellent reviews. As in the previous exhibitions, the aim of this one is for participating artists to show the public, with complete freedom, their personality, using the most appropriate pictorial techniques.

Hence, with students aged from seven years old to 80, Graciana Peralta manages to bring together in her workshop a wide range of artistic sensibilities and creativity, which enrich everyone and which is reflected in their works.

The “La Fuente” Municipal Art Gallery is open to the public from 10am to 1am Wednesday to Friday and from 10am to 2pm Saturdays and Sundays. Free entrance.