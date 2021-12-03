



Are pleased to announce the dates of their next fantastically funny pantomime – TREASURE ISLAND – as the evenings of 24th and 25th February and a matinee performance on the 26th at The Cardinal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencia. This amazing pantomime especially written by the famous script writer, Ben Crocker where men are played by women and women are played by men?? (well it is panto after all) will have you laughing from start to finish.

A lot of yo ho hoing and mayhem can be expected as Long John Silver aided by some very ferocious pirates, together with some not so ferocious WI lady pirates, and a 70 year old parrot called POLLY set off in the good ship Hispanola to find the treasure on Treasure Island, will they find it, is there any treasure to be found, will they survive the storm when on board ship, you will have to wait and see.

There will be romance…… swashbuckling rousing songs…… dance routines by The Crazy Ladies…….. lots and lots of comedy scenes, and of course, the all important audience participation.

Tickets will be priced at €10 for adults and €5 for children and will be available through various outlets to be announced early next year. Should you wish to save tickets to be collected at the performance you can email voreilly16@googlemail.com to reserve, stating name, number of tickets and performance date required.

The Rojales Pantomime Group are very proud to have raised lots of monies over the years they have been performing for various local charities from ticket sales and they hope to be able to raise record takings at this fantastic performance to donate to some worthy charities.