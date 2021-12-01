



Every song in the Musical South Pacific is an absolute classic, a cornerstone of one of the most spectacular, beloved and hummable scores ever written ……Some Enchanted Evening, There Is Nothing Like A Dame, I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Out Of My Hair, Bali H’ai, I’m in Love With A Wonderful Guy… and marking a memorable return, in front of four full houses at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre in San Fulgencio last week, there were some classic performances also in the Studio32 production of this Roger’s and Hammerstein World War Two musical.

Set on a South Pacific Island where the US Navy has a recently established base, a young, sweet natured nurse, Nellie Forbush falls in love with a much older French plantation owner, Emile de Becque.

While their romance faces many secrets and a dangerous military mission, there’s plenty of comedy, as the Seabees, led by Andy Kirkwood playing Luther Billis, who gave a very convincing and humorous performance, seek female company, on the mysterious, adjacent island of Bali H’ai…

Bill Nicholson made an excellent Emile and provided the romance with Nellie played by Bev McEwan. Their voices combined splendidly in all their musical numbers.

They were all supported by a very strong male and female chorus of marines and nurses who gave a good backing throughout the show.

Other cameo performances were provided by Phillip Wilson (Cable), Don Wilkinson (Brackett) and Rae Daniel (Harbison). Blood Mary, a sassy native trader, who’s life revolved around squeezing every last dollar out of the marines, was portrayed by Judith O’Neill, while De Beque’s young son, Jerome, was delightfully played by 7-year old Benjamin Cooper.

The production was put together quite expertly by the Director and Choreographer, Susan Zillah Wilson and her assistants, with the whole evening moving along quite briskly, despite one or two minor glitches with the sound system.

Studio32’s next show will be the Frank Loesser hit Musical, Guys & Dolls and will run at the Cardenal Belluga Theatre on 18th,19th,20th & 21st of May 2022.

Visit the website Studio32.org for further information. They will be holding a Guys and Dolls Open day at Lakeview Bar and Restaurant on Sunday 5th of December and Sunday 9th of January 2022.

Anybody who is interested in joining the group who has a yearning to take part in our show or to work backstage, come along and join us for a free glass of wine and find out what we are all about.