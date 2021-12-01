



DURING November 128 drug and alcohol tests on drivers were randomly taken in Torrevieja by Local Police.

The tests were under the study of the General Directorate of Traffic EDAP21 on the prevalence of the consumption of psychoactive substances and alcohol in drivers of vehicles.

“It is the third time that the Torrevieja Local Police has participated in this campaign, together with 15 other Local Police from all over Spain,” said a spokesperson.

The results will be reported to the DGT for analysis and study.

