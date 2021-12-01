



By Andrew Atkinson

The Civil Guard of Alicante and Local Police of Benissa and Teulada have intensified surveillance against robberies in the area.

A co-ordinated action plan ended with the arrest of three alleged perpetrators of robberies, committed in different parts of the national territory, with one detained in prison by the Investigating Court of Denia.

“In order to face possible crimes against property, such as robbery of homes, especially in residential developments in the towns of Benissa and Teulada, the Company of the Civil Guard of Calpe, established last October, various surveillance devices, coordinated with the Local Police of Benissa and Teulada.

“The close collaboration for the execution of the different operations between the agents of the respective Security Forces and Corps has made it possible to promote better results.

“As a result of the implementation of this preventive plan, there was a decrease in the commission of crimes against property registered in the area.

“The information collected has also allowed the opening of numerous lines of investigation for the prevention, and to make it possible to clarify thefts that had already been committed,” said a spokesperson.

During Investigations carried out, seven people have been investigated for crimes against road safety, driving without a permit, and for driving under the influence of alcoholic beverages, exceeding the permitted alcohol level, in addition to another 22 offences.

Caption:

Alicante Civil Guard and Local Police of Benissa and Teulada intensified surveillance against robberies.