



Subject to it being approved in the Supreme Court, Covid Passports are to be introduced in the Valencian Community on 3 December. They will be in force for a period of 30 days, thus covering the Christmas and the New Year holiday periods.

Meanwhile, as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, 62 hotels in the province of Alicante, 47 of which are in Benidorm, have closed their doors for the season, turning their backs on the Government’s Imserso (Pensionista) program which they are already calling a failure. A further 20 are currently up for sale.