



San Fulgencio hit five at Deportivo Orihuela to jump up to 2nd place in in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 on Saturday while Sporting Dolores CF A went into seventh after gaining a 2-0 away win at CF Rafal.

CF Atletico Algorfa moved up to fourth following a 2-1 win against Orihuela CF A. Torrevieja play at Benijofar late on Sunday where 3pts could lift them up to 3rd.

In Regional Two there was a 3-0 home win against Elche Dream CF B for Guardamar Soccer, who kept up the pressure on leaders UE Crevillent, winners over Bigastro by the same scoreline. Guardamar trail Crevillent by 3pts with a game in hand.

ATLETICO Benejuzar A hit five against The Burnham Warriors, who remain rooted to the bottom of the table with nul points.

Athletic Club Torrellano B are in third spot after defeating Callosa Deportiva CF 3-2 away. Monovar Atletico A leapfrog Formentera CF in mid table after a 1-0 win while Horadada and Redovan shared a four-goal draw.