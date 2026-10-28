



At least nine schools in Orihuela are reportedly unable to install much-needed air conditioning because of unresolved electrical problems, putting nearly €300,000 in regional funding at risk, according to the opposition Socialist Party.

Socialist councillor María García has accused Orihuela’s Department of Education of failing to address electrical deficiencies that are preventing schools from benefiting from the Valencian Government’s €295,500 Thermal Comfort Plan.

The funding has been allocated to improve classroom conditions in 30 public schools across the municipality, but García claims at least nine have been requesting essential electrical upgrades since July without receiving a satisfactory response.

According to the PSOE, the outstanding work includes improvements to electrical distribution boards, mandatory safety inspections and increases in electricity supply capacity to accommodate new cooling equipment.

García criticised Education Councillor Vicente Pina over a letter dated 30 September, which she claims declined responsibility for commissioning or paying for inspections while offering only general assurances of institutional cooperation.

“Schools do not need letters full of administrative reservations or declarations of good intentions,” she said. “They need to know who is going to act, when the deficiencies will be repaired and how they can use the resources allocated to them.”

The Socialist councillor argues that regional government guidelines place responsibility for necessary electrical maintenance and repairs at municipally owned schools with the local authority.

She acknowledged that disagreements could arise over which administration should finance particular inspections or improvements, but insisted these must be resolved through technical and legal assessments rather than allowing projects to stall.

García warned that delays could leave pupils and teachers continuing to endure uncomfortable classroom temperatures despite funding being available to improve conditions.

The PSOE is demanding that the municipal government urgently convene meetings with affected schools, identify their individual technical requirements, clarify financial responsibilities and establish a timetable for completing the necessary work.

The party also wants the council to coordinate directly with the regional education authorities wherever responsibility remains disputed.

“This is not simply about which administration has responsibility, but about who benefits when we act and what risks we take when we do not,” García said.

She warned that the €295,500 investment must not become another missed opportunity because of administrative disagreements.

“Our children’s safety, health and learning conditions cannot depend on whether a councillor decides a problem falls within his responsibilities,” she concluded.

The allegations were made on 28 October. The supplied statement did not include a response from Councillor Pina or the municipal government.