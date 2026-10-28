



Concerns are growing over public safety in Almoradí after the Town Council reduced its overnight Local Police presence to a single two-officer patrol on five nights a week, despite previously increasing staffing following complaints about burglaries and vehicle thefts.

Police sources have expressed alarm at the decision, introduced during the final week of October, warning that the reduced cover is inadequate for a municipality with more than 22,500 residents.

Under the new arrangements, four officers operating two patrol vehicles remain on duty on Friday and Saturday nights, with additional staffing funded through overtime. However, on the other five nights, just two officers are responsible for responding to incidents across the municipality.

Officers warn that the situation could become particularly problematic when several emergencies occur simultaneously or when incidents require additional personnel.

Although Almoradí has a main Guardia Civil station, its officers also cover Algorfa, Benijófar, Rojales and Formentera del Segura, meaning resources are shared across five municipalities.

The reduction follows a period of increased police deployment. Throughout 2025, three officers covered night shifts, while additional patrols were introduced in early 2026 following residents’ concerns about reported burglaries and vehicle thefts, particularly in the El Bañet neighbourhood.

Those measures saw two patrols operating across all shifts, but staffing has now been scaled back.

Police sources attribute the decision to personnel shortages and efforts to control overtime expenditure, although a reported reduction in crime-related incidents may also have influenced the change.

The force currently comprises 16 permanent officers, four temporary officers, six sergeants and a superintendent. However, four officers are assigned restricted duties, while four recently appointed sergeants are undergoing specialist training in Valencia.

Officers argue that a municipality of Almoradí’s size should maintain at least four officers and two patrol vehicles overnight, both to protect residents and ensure police safety.

Additional concerns have been raised about ageing police vehicles, officers reportedly having to use personal mobile phones for certain duties, and lengthy recruitment procedures.

The council’s governing team, which has previously highlighted public safety as a priority, has not yet publicly explained the reduction. Local Police union representatives have also remained silent.

The decision raises fresh questions about whether Almoradí has sufficient policing resources to maintain effective overnight emergency cover.