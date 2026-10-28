



Orihuela Town Council is set to take another major step towards developing a vast new business park dedicated to agri-food industries, renewable energy and logistics, covering approximately 2.2 million square metres of land alongside the A-7 motorway.

The proposal will be debated at the council’s ordinary plenary meeting on Thursday, 29 October, when councillors will consider approving the initial version of the development plan and its accompanying strategic environmental and territorial assessment.

The proposed business park would be located north of Orihuela’s urban centre, close to the La Matanza road and running parallel to the A-7 motorway.

The land, currently used predominantly for citrus farming, would be reclassified for industrial and commercial use, creating a substantial new area for business development.

Councillor for Urban Planning Matías Ruiz explained that approval would allow the project to enter a 45-day public consultation period, giving residents, businesses and interested organisations an opportunity to examine the proposals and submit objections or suggestions.

The documentation would be made available through Orihuela Town Council’s electronic headquarters.

Alongside the consultation, the council would request 28 technical reports from public administrations and utility providers, covering essential requirements for progressing the development.

The environmental assessment incorporates findings from studies examining flood risks, traffic implications and fire prevention, together with consultations involving authorities responsible for infrastructure and essential services.

Once the consultation period has concluded and the necessary reports have been obtained, a final version of the plan will be prepared and submitted to the Valencian regional authorities for environmental assessment.

The project will require a Strategic Environmental Declaration before it can proceed through subsequent planning stages.

The scheme has a lengthy history, originating in revisions to Orihuela’s general urban development plan initiated in 2013. Those proceedings expired in 2018 before the proposal was revived in 2020 with a new preliminary plan and environmental documentation.

A further milestone was reached in November 2022, when the environmental scoping document was issued, establishing the requirements underpinning the proposals now going before councillors.

Approval on Thursday would represent another important planning milestone, although it would not constitute final authorisation for construction.