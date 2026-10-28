



A domestic cleaner who advertised her services online is under investigation after allegedly stealing jewellery worth more than €60,000 from a home in Finestrat, Alicante. Guardia Civil officers have recovered the entire collection, although a luxury gold watch valued at €40,000 had already been cut into three pieces.

The investigation began after a homeowner, who had recently moved into the property, hired a woman through an online advertising platform to carry out domestic cleaning duties.

Following an interview, the pair agreed on working hours, and the woman began cleaning the property. However, the arrangement lasted only a few weeks before she abruptly left in early September, claiming she needed to care for a relative who had been admitted to hospital.

Shortly afterwards, the homeowner discovered that valuable jewellery was missing and reported the suspected theft to the Guardia Civil.

Investigators quickly focused their attention on the former cleaner and established that the missing items had been sold to a gold-buying establishment just days before she left her employment.

By mid-September, officers had traced and recovered the entire collection.

Most of the jewellery remained intact, but one particularly valuable item, a luxury gold watch worth approximately €40,000, had been dismantled and divided into three pieces so it could be sold for its gold content rather than its original value.

Despite the damage, officers successfully recovered all the stolen property and returned it to its rightful owners just three days after locating it.

Second Suspect Traced to Seville

Further examination of transactions at the gold-buying business revealed that a man had also been involved in selling some of the jewellery.

Investigators subsequently traced both suspects to the province of Seville, where officers from the Guardia Civil station in Castilblanco de los Arroyos assisted in locating them.

The two people under investigation are a 42-year-old woman, who police say has previous convictions or police records relating to similar offences, and a 34-year-old man.

Both are being investigated in connection with suspected theft, receiving stolen property and criminal damage.

The investigation files have been forwarded to the Civil and Investigating Section of the Court of First Instance in Benidorm, acting as the duty court.

The Guardia Civil confirmed on Wednesday, 28 October, that all the jewellery had been recovered and returned to its owners.

The case highlights the risks associated with granting unfamiliar individuals access to private homes, particularly when valuable possessions are kept on the premises.

Despite the significant value of the stolen collection, the rapid police investigation ensured that the owners recovered their property, although the expensive gold watch had suffered irreversible damage.