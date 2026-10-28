



Pilar de la Horadada Town Council has ordered the closure of the popular El Toro Sunday Market for six months following repeated regulatory breaches, including concerns over the sale of goods of questionable origin and allegations that stolen items were being offered for sale.

The well-known second-hand market, which attracts thousands of visitors every Sunday, many from the British and other European communities living across the southern Vega Baja, has been ordered to close from 1 November 2026 until 25 April 2027, inclusive.

The council has also imposed a €3,000 fine on the operating company, Bazamaz Group SL, following a series of inspections by the Local Police that uncovered persistent breaches of municipal regulations.

Located on a privately owned 14,100-square-metre site on Calle Empresarios, north of Pilar de la Horadada town centre and parallel to the N-332, the market has operated for approximately a decade.

Its 40 stalls offer everything from second-hand furniture, tools and toys to antiques, collectibles, plants and household goods. Food and drink outlets and live entertainment have also helped make it a popular Sunday destination.

Repeated Warnings Ignored

According to the council, the closure follows repeated failures by the organisers to address deficiencies identified during inspections dating back to 2025.

An initial inspection in February 2025 resulted in a fine and a one-Sunday closure. Further breaches discovered in September prompted another penalty and a five-week suspension.

However, when officers returned in May 2026, they reportedly found that many of the same problems remained unresolved.

Despite formal notifications and several meetings involving the council, landowner and market operator, the required improvements were not carried out.

Municipal officials insist the latest action is not the result of an isolated incident but reflects persistent non-compliance with regulations governing outdoor markets.

Concerns Over Allegedly Stolen Goods

More seriously, information reported by the Spanish newspaper INFORMACIÓN suggests that police investigations dating back to 2022 uncovered concerns about the origin of some merchandise offered for sale.

Officers reportedly found that certain traders could not provide invoices or documentation establishing where their goods had come from. In some cases, items were allegedly confirmed as stolen.

There have also been accounts of local farmers recognising missing tools among goods on sale, with some reportedly choosing to buy back their property rather than lodge formal complaints with the Guardia Civil.

The council has not publicly confirmed these allegations as the specific basis for the closure. Other alleged serious deficiencies have not been disclosed because they are reportedly subject to judicial investigation.

The site also reportedly accommodates a second-hand and classic vehicle sales operation which authorities consider unauthorised and which allegedly continued trading despite repeated instructions to cease operating.

Popular Market Closed Until Spring

The closure will come as a significant disappointment to regular visitors and traders who have made El Toro a fixture of their Sunday mornings.

The council maintains that repeated warnings and opportunities to rectify the problems left it with little alternative but to enforce the regulations.

The market operator has not publicly responded to the allegations. Its social media announcement simply informed customers that the market would not open on Sunday and would remain closed “until further notice”.

Unless the situation changes through further administrative or legal proceedings, El Toro Sunday Market will remain closed until 25 April 2027, with any subsequent reopening dependent on compliance with the applicable requirements.