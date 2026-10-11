



Residents rate both issues above eight out of 10, with Alicante Province recording the highest concern across the Valencian Community on every issue covered by the survey.

The cost of everyday essentials and the difficulty of finding affordable housing are the two issues causing the greatest concern among people in the Valencian Community, according to a new survey.

The poll, carried out by Lápiz Estratégico Consulting for Prensa Ibérica newspapers ahead of the October 9 regional day, puts concern about the cost of living at 8.84 out of 10. Housing follows at 8.23.

Alicante province recorded the highest scores for both. Concern about the cost of living reached 9.26 in Alicante, compared with 8.95 in Castellón and 8.41 in Valencia. Housing scored 8.88 in Alicante, 8.11 in Valencia and 7.49 in Castellón.

The survey was based on 900 interviews conducted across the region between September 24 and 30. Its fieldwork followed the eviction of Maricarmen Abascal from her home in central Madrid, which prompted protests in support of housing rights. Abascal later died in hospital after being transferred following the eviction.

Women expressed greater concern than men about both household costs and housing. The cost of living was rated at 8.90 by women and 8.77 by men. Concern was highest among people aged 45 to 65, at 9.01, and lowest among those aged 18 to 30, at 8.54.

Housing was of particular concern to people aged 31 to 45, many of whom are at an age when they may be seeking to buy their first home. It was least prominent among people over 65, although concern remained significant.

The findings reflect wider national anxiety about housing. The latest CIS barometer found that 86.9% of respondents were “very” or “quite” concerned about the housing situation in Spain. Around 79% said the right to housing should be prioritised as a constitutional right.

Healthcare waiting lists ranked third in the regional survey, with an average score of 7.93. Concern rose to 8.5 in Alicante, while the other two provinces scored below eight.

Citizen security and the quality of education followed, at 7.89 and 7.87 respectively. Immigration scored 7.48, regional funding 6.31, the language dispute in education 5.99 and overtourism 5.92.

Alicante had the highest concern rating for every issue included in the survey. The largest gap between provinces was over regional funding. Alicante scored 6.31, amid longstanding complaints that the province receives inadequate funding.

The survey also asked about the arrival of migrants in Ceuta. The issue scored 8.51 across the Valencian Community, rising to 8.82 in Valencia province. Concern was higher among women, at 8.67, and among people aged 31 to 45, at 8.83.

Climate change scored 7.91 overall. Concern was highest in Valencia province, at 8.53, where deadly flooding has had a major impact in recent years. Women gave the issue a score of 8.12, while those aged 31 to 45 rated it at 8.26.

Most respondents also linked recent natural disasters to climate change. Some 46% said the connection was “quite certain” and 32.2% considered it “absolutely certain”. By contrast, 7.9% said the link was non-existent or highly improbable.