



Electric scooter riders have been required to wear helmets since October 1, but app-based rental companies have yet to explain how customers can obtain one when hiring a vehicle.

The helmet requirement applies to all electric scooter riders, including people using rental vehicles. Yet customers who hire a scooter through an app may find themselves without the equipment needed to comply with the law.

The app-based services are designed for short, spontaneous journeys. Users locate a scooter on the street, unlock it with their phone and pay by the minute. They do not usually need to book in advance or visit a rental office, and may not have brought a helmet with them. The companies do not provide one; instead, their apps remind users that helmets are compulsory.

Royal Decree 518/2026, approved on June 24, amended Spain’s General Traffic Regulations. From October 1, riders of personal mobility vehicles must wear an approved or certified helmet, properly fastened. The rules also set the minimum age for riding at 15 and require lights or reflective elements at night or in poor visibility.

The helmet obligation falls expressly on the rider. The decree does not specifically require rental companies to supply helmets, meaning that a failure to provide one does not, by itself, breach that provision. In practice, however, customers are expected to have access to essential safety equipment before starting a rental.

Platforms operating in the province, including Hoopy and Vamoz, explain how to find a scooter, scan its QR code, unlock it and end a journey. They also require customers to submit a photograph and leave scooters in designated parking areas. If a vehicle is left outside those areas, the rental continues to accrue charges.

Their safety guidance says helmets must be worn, and the warning has appeared prominently in the apps since the law came into force. Neither company responded to questions from Información about how they intend to ensure riders can obtain helmets when renting.

Different rules across municipalities

The helmet issue comes amid differing local rules for scooter rental operators. Orihuela is among the few municipalities to have formally regulated a shared scooter service. This year, the council awarded a contract to MGC Clean Energy SL, which also operates the Vamoz app, to run the service on public land.

The four-year contract sets an annual municipal fee of €41,200, or €164,800 over its full term, and covers 190 parking points in Orihuela Costa. It identifies the operator and sets conditions for using public space. The contract does not authorise the company to operate in other municipalities.

Torrevieja: council says no operator is authorised

In Torrevieja, the situation is less clear. Federico Alarcón, the councillor responsible for public-space occupancy, told Información that no company has municipal authorisation to operate a shared scooter service in the city.

The city’s Mobility and Traffic Ordinance, published in December 2021, requires rental companies to obtain administrative authorisation and hold third-party liability insurance. The service is visibly operating in Torrevieja, despite the councillor’s statement that no authorisation has been granted.

Alarcón said some companies had raised concerns about supplying helmets, arguing that customers might be reluctant to wear equipment previously used by others.

Hoopy’s app lists more than 200 parking spaces across Torrevieja, according to Información. The report says scooters are left in spaces beside recycling containers, potentially complicating waste collection, as well as in other areas used for parking. It also says the company has storage, charging and repair facilities in the city and distributes scooters there daily.

The council has not been charging the company for use of public space, the report says. This contrasts with fees collected from other businesses occupying public land, including terraces, market stalls and fairground operators.

Benidorm bans commercial rentals from public roads

Benidorm has adopted a stricter approach. Its Mobility Ordinance, approved in 2024, prohibits the commercial rental or lending of vehicles such as electric scooters on public roads, except for municipal services covered by the rules. The offence is classified as very serious and may result in the vehicle being immobilised.

Helmet systems already used elsewhere

Supplying helmets is possible within a pay-per-minute rental model. In Zaragoza, for example, riders can unlock a helmet attached to the scooter by scanning a QR code at the start of a journey and return it afterwards.

Whether similar systems are introduced elsewhere may depend on the requirements municipalities set for operators seeking permission to use public space.