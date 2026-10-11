



The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the Southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

One of the town’s best-known attractions is returning to the port as the council opens a new pedestrian esplanade following an €11.1 million redevelopment.

Fairground rides are being installed on Torrevieja’s waterfront once again, more than three years after the popular attraction was moved to make way for the port redevelopment.

Sad news in Guardamar last weekend with three deaths from drowning. A Dutch tourist died at La Roqueta beach on Saturday prior to which a Ukrainian couple had drowned at Els Vivers. A council spokesperson said that red flags were flying at both locations because of dangerous sea conditions