



The Valencian People’s Party has accused the Spanish Government of abandoning the Vega Baja after completing barely 5% of the €330 million flood prevention programme promised for the region.

María Gómez, the PPCV’s water spokesperson in the Valencian Parliament, described the lack of progress as “unacceptable” as the seventh anniversary of the catastrophic September 2019 floods approaches.

The disaster devastated communities across the Vega Baja, flooding thousands of homes and businesses and causing extensive damage to roads, farms and public infrastructure. Despite repeated promises of improved protection, many of the most important projects remain trapped in planning and administrative procedures.

Gómez said residents still look anxiously to the skies whenever torrential rain is forecast, knowing that much of the infrastructure intended to protect them has not been delivered.

“Vega Baja does not need more announcements or more plans,” she said. “It needs completed projects that provide genuine protection and security.”

Major schemes remain on paper

The PPCV singled out the La Campaneta flood corridor and the proposed channel improvement works on the Abanilla ravine. Both were approved as part of plans introduced in 2022 but remain at the preliminary design stage.

The Segura River Basin Authority, known as the CHS, is responsible for many of the major flood prevention measures because the Valencian Government does not have authority to carry out works within the river’s public domain.

However, progress has also been complicated by objections from affected councils, irrigation communities and traditional water courts. Some groups have challenged the design or potential impact of projects, including the La Campaneta corridor.

Other schemes have been delayed by planning requirements, environmental approvals and a lack of allocated funding.

Gómez nevertheless argued that these difficulties could not justify the extremely low level of implementation almost seven years after the 2019 disaster.

Regional projects moving forward

The PPCV contrasted the central Government’s record with work being carried out by the Generalitat Valenciana.

Among the projects highlighted were the improvement and dredging of the Segura River mouth at Guardamar and the first phase of the Azarbe del Señor green corridor. Together, the projects represent an investment of approximately €16 million and are being undertaken by the public company Tragsa.

Both schemes originated under the previous Botànic regional administration through the Vega Renhace Plan and have continued under the current Valencian Government.

Construction is also progressing on a flood defence embankment intended to protect the centre of San Fulgencio. The project was launched by the former regional government and has received an additional €2 million from the present administration.

The Generalitat has also continued smaller measures in vulnerable locations across the Vega Baja’s 27 municipalities. These include flood retention ponds, stormwater tanks and improved drainage and evacuation areas.

“The next storm will not wait”

Gómez called on the Spanish Government and the CHS to accelerate all outstanding projects and provide firm schedules for their completion.

She warned that climate-related emergencies would not wait for authorities to finish preliminary studies, planning procedures or political negotiations.

“The next storm will not wait for the plans to be completed,” she said.

The PPCV maintains that, after almost seven years, the central Government has run out of excuses and must urgently deliver the protection promised to one of Spain’s most flood-prone regions.