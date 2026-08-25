



Forty deaths in Alicante province were attributed to high temperatures during the latest period of extreme heat, according to official estimates.

Figures from the Ministry of Health’s Daily Mortality Monitoring System, known as MoMo, show that the week of August 17 to 23 was the second deadliest of the summer in the Valencian Community.

An estimated 96 heat-related deaths were recorded across the region during the week, involving 49 men and 47 women. Most of those who died were aged over 65.

Alicante province recorded 40 of the deaths, the highest number among the three Valencian provinces.

The deadliest week of the summer remains July 6 to 12, when an estimated 104 deaths across the Valencian Community were linked to excessive temperatures. Alicante again recorded the largest number, accounting for 57 fatalities.

Alicante bears the heaviest toll

Since the beginning of summer on June 21, an estimated 458 deaths have been attributed to heat across the Valencian Community. Alicante province accounted for 225—almost half of the regional total.

During August alone, 166 heat-related deaths were recorded across the region. Of these, 58 occurred during the first half of the month, while 107 were registered between August 16 and 23.

Alicante again suffered the highest provincial toll during August, with 71 deaths. Castellón recorded 50 and Valencia 45.

Friday, August 21, was the deadliest day of the latest heat episode, with 19 deaths attributed to high temperatures in the Valencian Community. This was followed by Saturday, August 22, with 17, and Thursday, August 20, with 16.

The highest daily figure of the summer was recorded on July 10, when 22 deaths were linked to the heat. July 9 registered 20, while July 11 and August 21 each recorded 19.

National death toll approaches 4,700

Across Spain, 668 deaths were attributed to high temperatures during the week of August 17 to 23.

The national heat-related death toll for August stood at 1,872, while an estimated 4,667 deaths have been recorded since the summer began on June 21.

The figures represent a significant increase in the Valencian Community compared with the same period last year. Between June 21 and August 23, 2025, an estimated 350 deaths were linked to heat, compared with 458 during the equivalent period in 2026.

However, the figures for August were almost identical. From August 1 to 23 last year, 165 heat-attributable deaths were recorded—only one fewer than the 166 estimated during the same period this year.

MoMo figures are statistical estimates of excess mortality associated with high temperatures. They do not necessarily mean that heat was listed as the direct medical cause in every individual case.