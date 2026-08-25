



Crime in Torrevieja fell by more than nine per cent during the first seven months of 2026, according to figures released by the Spanish Government, which insists that the city remains a safe destination for residents and tourists.

Government sub-delegate Manuel Pineda and Alicante Civil Guard commander Colonel Francisco Poyato said the figures showed improvements across conventional and online crime.

Between January and July, violent robberies reportedly fell by more than 20 per cent, burglaries by 11 per cent and thefts by eight per cent. Cybercrime decreased by almost ten per cent.

The downward trend continued during the busy summer period. From June 1 to August 20, recorded offences were seven per cent lower than during the equivalent period of 2025, despite Torrevieja’s population rising dramatically during the holiday season.

“Torrevieja is a safe city,” Pineda said, arguing that the latest figures should reassure residents and visitors.

Mayor accused of damaging city’s image

Pineda criticised Mayor Eduardo Dolón for publicly demanding additional Civil Guard officers and highlighting Torrevieja’s high crime figures for 2025.

Last year, the municipality recorded 10,089 offences—8.3 per cent more than in 2024. Its total exceeded that of Elche, despite Torrevieja having a significantly smaller registered population.

Pineda said the mayor had relied on older statistics and should have requested updated information before making statements that could damage Torrevieja’s reputation as a tourist destination.

However, Dolón responded that he had never disputed the reduction recorded during the opening months of 2026. He said a short-term improvement could not erase the sharp increase registered throughout 2025 or eliminate the need for additional permanent officers.

The mayor insisted that his criticism was directed at staffing decisions, not at the Civil Guard officers serving the municipality.

Around 300 officers deployed

The Government said 208 Civil Guard officers were assigned to the Torrevieja station’s public safety unit, which operates exclusively within the municipality.

When judicial police, trainees and members of the Citizen Security Unit are included, the total presence is estimated at around 300. This does not include the Civil Guard’s separate Traffic Unit based in Torrevieja.

Poyato said operational details could not be disclosed for security reasons but maintained that resources were sufficient to provide an effective service. The average response time to emergency calls was said to be five minutes, with no significant complaints recorded about patrol performance.

However, the number of officers assigned to the core public safety unit is only slightly higher than it was approximately 15 years ago, despite substantial population growth.

Torrevieja had an official population of 106,350 in 2025. The figure has since moved towards 115,000, while estimates based on water consumption suggest an average effective population of around 291,000. During the summer, the number of people in the municipality can reportedly exceed 400,000, with the council estimating peaks of up to 500,000.

Dolón said Civil Guard staffing must be calculated according to Torrevieja’s real population, tourism pressures and geographical size—not solely the number of people officially registered.

Operations target crime hotspots

The Civil Guard attributed the reduction in crime to prevention, surveillance and investigation work carried out alongside Torrevieja Local Police.

Recent operations have targeted drug-dealing locations, cannabis clubs and premises suspected of receiving stolen property. Officers have also concentrated resources in areas including the so-called Red Flats and the Torretas residential development.

Patrols have located suspects wanted under national and European arrest warrants, while security operations at major events—including the Low Festival, Brilla Torrevieja and the Habaneras competition—were completed without serious incidents.

The Civil Guard also operates programmes covering tourist safety, businesses, nightlife areas, schools, senior citizens and victims of domestic and gender-based violence.

Pineda acknowledged that staffing must continue to reflect population growth and said the issue would be passed to the Ministry of the Interior.

Dolón welcomed the latest decline in offences but maintained that temporary summer reinforcements were not enough. He called for a permanent structural increase in Civil Guard personnel to match the city’s rapid growth and enormous seasonal population.