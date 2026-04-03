



This week, members of the Inbetweeners Golf Society gathered at their home course, El Plantio, for another enjoyable day of golf. The morning began on a slightly chilly note, but by the time the first group reached the 7th tee, conditions had turned perfect—warm sunshine paired with a gentle breeze, creating an ideal setting for the round.

The course was in excellent shape as always. The fairways were immaculate, and the greens showed significant improvement following their recent spring maintenance, which certainly helped contribute to some impressive scoring across the field.

The Day’s Winners were:

1st Place: Sam Williamson (40 points)

2nd Place: Carl Radcliffe (39 points)

3rd Place: Roy Harris (38 points

Nearest the Pin Winner

Hole 7: Jimmy Scott

Hole 9: Joel Mortiers

Hole 14: Ruud Meggelen

Hole 18: Cees Klinkenberg

A big well done to everyone who took part, and special congratulations to all our winners!

Looking for a golf society where the banter is as good as the birdies?

Visit www.inbetweenersgolfsociety.com to see upcoming events and find out how to become a member. All skill levels and nationalities welcome — because at The Inbetweeners, everyone’s part of the game