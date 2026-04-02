



Torrevieja Town Hall has launched a new floral planting campaign in several parts of the municipality to mark the arrival of spring and the Easter period, when the city sees increased activity and visitor numbers.

The Department of Parks and Gardens has spent recent weeks planting seasonal flowers to enhance the urban environment, improve the city’s appearance, and create more pleasant public spaces for both residents and tourists.

The work has been carried out in a number of landscaped areas, including Calle Caballero de Rodas, Plaza de la Constitución, the CV-905, Avenida Cortes Valencianas, the Rocío del Mar roundabout, the José Eduardo Gil Rebollo recreational area, the Monument to La Purísima, Plaza Miguel Hernández, and Rocío del Mar.

According to the council, these improvements form part of the Municipal Plan for the maintenance and enhancement of green areas, with the aim of making Torrevieja a more attractive and well-kept city during one of its busiest times of year.

The department has also appealed to the public to respect the new planting by not stepping on or damaging the flowers, allowing them to grow naturally and reach their full display over the coming weeks.