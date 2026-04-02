



A major criminal gang accused of swindling nearly €200,000 in fuel and goods has been smashed by the Guardia Civil in a wide-ranging operation across Alicante and Murcia.

So far, 15 people have been arrested and officers have recovered 18,000 litres of stolen diesel in what investigators say was a highly organised fraud network operating between July and November 2025.

According to the Guardia Civil, the gang used illegally obtained details from legitimate companies across Spain to impersonate businesses, sign up for online fuel card contracts, and order materials without paying. The debts were then left in the names of the companies they had copied, while the fraudsters sold on the diesel and goods at cut-price rates for profit.

Investigators say the group had a clear internal structure, with some members stealing company data, others handling fraudulent online contracts, and others buying, transporting and reselling the fuel. Diesel was reportedly sold on for around €1 per litre, well below market price.

Part of the stolen fuel was found during an inspection of an electrical supply warehouse in Almería, where officers seized the 18,000 litres of diesel.

Those arrested in Murcia and Vera are being investigated for alleged offences including membership of a criminal organisation, document forgery, identity theft, impersonation and handling stolen goods.