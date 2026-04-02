



Orihuela Town Hall has strengthened its street cleaning and urban waste collection service with the addition of six new trucks and five support vehicles, aimed at improving efficiency, expanding coverage, and providing a faster response across the municipality, including Orihuela city, outlying districts and Orihuela Costa.

The six new 3,500-kilo trucks are fitted with tipping bodies, rear electric lifting platforms and GPS tracking systems, allowing routes to be optimised, services to be monitored in real time, and unnecessary journeys to be reduced. Three will operate in the town centre and surrounding districts, while the other three will serve the coastal area, with a particular focus on bulky waste collection and selective collection of paper and cardboard.

With the new fleet, the council says operational capacity will rise sharply, from one vehicle per zone to four, making it possible to offer a quicker, year-round service without relying on hired vehicles during peak demand.

Mayor Pepe Vegara described the move as “an important step” in improving a basic public service, while Councillor Rocío Ortuño said the new vehicles would help optimise routes and improve response times to daily needs.

The council has also added five vehicles for technical staff, maintenance, inspection and supervision work. A further seven refuse collection trucks are due to join the fleet at the end of April, representing an investment of €1.85 million.