



Orihuela City Council has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusion ahead of World Autism Awareness Day, observed each year on 2 April, by holding an institutional event in Plaza del Carmen.

The ceremony brought together local officials, social organisations and residents, and included the reading of a manifesto focused on the visibility, rights and inclusion of people with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Among those attending were Mayor Pepe Vegara, Social Welfare Councillor Agustina Rodríguez and other members of the municipal corporation.

The manifesto, read by Lidia Fulgencio Fernández of the association Libertea, stressed that people with autism are an active part of society and must be recognised as full citizens with the right to participate on equal terms. It also highlighted the need for practical support throughout every stage of life, noting that each autistic person has different needs and circumstances.

Speakers also drew attention to continuing barriers such as poor accessibility, lack of awareness and social prejudice, which can still restrict opportunities in education, employment and community life. The statement called for autistic people to be listened to, recognised as experts in their own lives, and placed at the centre of public policymaking.

Among the main demands set out were stronger public policies shaped with direct input from autistic people, greater public awareness, more inclusive education, better access to employment, and increased support for families and carers.

Through the event, Orihuela joined the international observance of World Autism Awareness Day and renewed its support for a more inclusive society in which everyone has equal opportunities to build their life with dignity.