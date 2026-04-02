Home Province of Alicante Costa Blanca Seven Arrested as Elche Narco Ring Taken Down in Dawn Raids A drug trafficking gang using cars fitted with secret compartments to move narcotics has been smashed in Elche in a major joint operation by the National Police and Customs Surveillance. Province of AlicanteCosta BlancaCrimeDrugsElcheMembers OnlySecurityNational PoliceNews Seven Arrested as Elche Narco Ring Taken Down in Dawn Raids By Staff Reporter - 02/04/2026 0 Share FacebookXWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Membership Required This content is available to members only. Sign up to unlock access or log in if you already have an account. Sign Up Log In RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Family cocaine clan busted in Dolores after granny dropped grandson at school Slum Orihuela Rentals at Heart of Residency Racket SPAIN LAUNCHES LEGAL DIGITAL ID YOU CAN USE ON YOUR PHONE Spain Celebrates Gibraltar Deal despite Delay of Launch Saturday Knife Chaos in Orihuela Leaves Man with deep facial wounds Torrevieja Culture Unveils More Than 90 Shows for Summer 2026 Political Blunder Fuels Segregation Fears in Almoradí schools PROSECUTORS BRAND SAN FULGENCIO MAYOR’S APPEAL AGAINST NO-CONFIDENCE MOTION ‘ILLOGICAL’ Orihuela Marks World Autism Awareness Day with Call for Inclusion Orihuela boosts street cleaning and waste collection with new vehicles FUEL FRAUD GANG BUSTED AFTER €200,000 SCAM ACROSS ALICANTE AND MURCIA New floral planting carried out in green spaces across the city Sign in Welcome! Log into your account your username your password Forgot your password? Get help Password recovery Recover your password your email A password will be e-mailed to you. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment