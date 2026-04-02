



Spain’s public prosecutor has sharply criticised the appeal lodged by San Fulgencio mayor José María Ballester against the obligation to process a no-confidence motion brought by the PSOE, describing the move as “completely arbitrary” and “devoid of even the slightest legal logic”.

In a new development in the political and legal battle between the PSOE and the PP in San Fulgencio, the Elche prosecutor’s office has reaffirmed its support for the motion of censure signed by Socialist councillors and an independent councillor, aimed at removing the PP from local government. The motion was halted on 18 June 2025 during the very council session in which it was due to be voted on.

According to the prosecution, the local authority’s appeal before the Alicante provincial court is not based on sound legal arguments but instead serves a delaying purpose. Prosecutors warn that the tactic is intended to prolong the tenure of a mayor and governing team who, they argue, no longer have the legal majority required to remain in office.

The prosecutor is backing an earlier ruling by the Administrative Court, which found that the opposition’s right to political participation had been violated when the motion was blocked. That session was suspended by the so-called “age table”, made up of the oldest and youngest councillors, both from the PP, despite the council secretary stating that the legal conditions to proceed with the vote had been met.

In its submission, the prosecutor says the council’s legal defence is confused and unsupported by current law. It argues that the municipality relied on outdated reports and court decisions from as far back as 1982 and 1984, predating the current electoral law introduced in 1985. The prosecution insists there is no provision in law that supports the council’s position or gives the age table the power to prevent the motion from being voted on.

The original vote of no confidence

The case is moving unusually quickly through the courts because fundamental rights are at stake. However, even if the provincial court rules in favour of the PSOE, the current term will already be nearing its end and close to the next local election campaign. Ballester has already made clear that neither he nor his team intend to step down without a final binding judgment.

Following the 2023 municipal elections, the PP won five councillors and formed a government with two councillors from the PIPN. The PSOE, with six councillors, together with independent councillor Alain Vandenbergen, are behind the no-confidence motion, arguing they hold the majority and accusing the PP-led administration of a lack of transparency.