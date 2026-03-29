



The only publication you need for the latest English-language news, sport and events from across Torrevieja, Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, Mar Menor, Quesada, Guardamar and La Marina.

Drivers using the N-332 near Torrevieja are being advised to prepare for disruption from 30 March until the end of May while the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility installs a new AI-controlled traffic light system at the busy Punta Prima–Rocio del Mar roundabout, located on the border between Torrevieja and Orihuela Costa.

We report on fresh concerns over safety on the seafront promenade between Cabo Roig and Cala Capitan following damage caused by a landslide that ocurred a couple of weeks ago and on page 4 the wave of anger sweeping through the south of Torrevieja as Correos presses ahead with plans to shut one of the area’s busiest post offices, despite fierce local opposition and hundreds of signatures calling for it to stay open.